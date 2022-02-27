Hong Kong’s covid-19 regime sparks rush for exit by spooked residents

In a stark warning of what that might mean for families, an 11-month-old baby who tested positive was separated from her parents at one of the city’s public hospitals. The Health Authority said it wasn’t possible for the parents to remain with their daughter because both of them had tested negative. While the infant is now reunited with her parents, the incident rattled many parents who fear a similar outcome from the mass screening.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}