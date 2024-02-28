Hong Kong Takes Drastic Action to Avert Property Slump
SummaryThe city has scraped a series of property taxes in an effort to turn around a market that is often seen as a proxy for its beleaguered economy.
Hong Kong has taken a bold step to ease a real-estate slump, scrapping a series of property taxes in an effort to turn around a market that is often seen as a proxy for the city’s beleaguered economy.
