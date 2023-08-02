The world’s factory is slowing down. This has prompted urgent questions about why the world’s second-largest economy is getting sluggish. As to the impact on India, there is both good and bad news. Mint examines the pros and cons of the development:

How is China’s economy faring?

The $18 trillion Chinese economy is slowing down significantly. Its manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) declined to 49.1 in July compared to 50.5 in June. Any number below 50 means contraction. China’s services PMI too fell sharply from 57.1 in May to 53.9 in June. In Q2 of this year, its economy grew by just 0.8% over the first quarter. According to IMF, China’s economy will expand by 5.2% in 2023 compared to a growth of 3% in 2022 and 8.4% in 2021. The government has refrained from announcing any major stimulus so far and has been measured in its efforts to revive growth.

How will the slowdown affect the global economy?

IMF says a 1 percentage point growth in China leads to a 0.3 percentage point growth in other countries. A struggling Chinese economy will smother the nascent global recovery. According to IMF, global growth in 2023 will now be just 3% as against 3.5% in 2022. China and India are together expected to account for more than 50% of global growth in 2023.

Does a slowing China benefit India?

As China slows, so will its demand for oil and other commodities, which means Indian firms can access them at lower prices. India can increase its share in the global supply chain as its economy is robust. The present sluggishness in the Chinese economy and the fear that the era of high growth rates is history (as many studies have suggested on account of China’s declining population and slowing productivity growth) will increase the attractiveness of India as an alternative sourcing destination for goods and services.

Will there be any negative impact?

Yes. China is India’s second-biggest trading partner. In 2021-22, it accounted for 11.2% ($116 billion) of India’s goods trade. If China struggles, the Chinese population will consume less, which means lower Indian exports. Chances of Chinese goods being dumped into India will rise, hitting small Indian businesses. So, expect more anti-dumping measures. And India still depends on China for most of its active pharmaceutical ingredients, solar photovoltaic cells and battery parts for electric vehicles. Their supply could be hit, too.