Hopes and fears: India and the slouching dragon

How is China’s economy faring?

The $18 trillion Chinese economy is slowing down significantly. Its manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) declined to 49.1 in July compared to 50.5 in June. Any number below 50 means contraction. China’s services PMI too fell sharply from 57.1 in May to 53.9 in June. In Q2 of this year, its economy grew by just 0.8% over the first quarter. According to IMF, China’s economy will expand by 5.2% in 2023 compared to a growth of 3% in 2022 and 8.4% in 2021. The government has refrained from announcing any major stimulus so far and has been measured in its efforts to revive growth.