Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz showed how a country can weaponize an economic pinch point to seismic effect.
Hormuz crisis exposes a global flaw that will take years to fix
SummaryIran’s stranglehold on the strait demonstrates the power countries can exert over economic pinch points.
Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz showed how a country can weaponize an economic pinch point to seismic effect.
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