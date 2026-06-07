Hormuz crisis exposes a global flaw that will take years to fix

Reducing the global economy’s dependency on the Strait of Hormuz will be challenging, too. Saudi Arabia has a pipeline to the Red Sea but it has limited capacity. Building new pipelines to bypass Hormuz has been on the drawing board for years, but has been frustrated by the conflict in Yemen and other issues. Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates can pipe energy to the Gulf of Oman and on to global markets, but the downside is that pipelines are vulnerable to attack and can’t wholly replace the volume that can be moved through the waterway.