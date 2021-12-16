Hospitality industry seeks more relief in FY23 budget

“Increasing SEIS entitlement from existing 3% to 10% of net foreign exchange earnings for the next three to five financial years will help the industry mitigate some of the adverse effects it suffered because of the pandemic. Also, to accelerate and incentivize all-round development of tourism infrastructure catering to foreign tourists, fiscal incentives in the form of SEIS certificates and import against EPCG should be continued for the near future," said Pradeep Shetty, joint honorary secretary, FHRAI.