Hospitals in a fix over GST on room rent

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director, CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospitals, said the 5% tax was ill-defined and will put an additional burden on the patient’s well-being and the country’s healthcare system. “Hospital billing is not as simple as adding GST on the per-day bed usage. It is different from any other consumer-facing industry. There is an array of costs incurred and calculated on the billing. There has to be adequate detailing, and a set procedures for calculating and differentiating the added cost," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}