Hospitals record 10-15% rise in heat wave cases

New Delhi: With the eastern and southern regions bearing the brunt of severe heatwaves since the middle of April, doctors are reporting a significant jump in patients complaining of gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory illnesses, heat strokes and cramps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The union government, which is compiling data on heatwave-related deaths. has advised states on effective management of heatwave cases, with hospitals asked to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines and equipment.

North India most vulnerable to heatwave cases “We are keeping a close surveillance on the heatwave situation and its associated deaths. States have been directed to compile the data on health-related fatalities. Mainland states such as UP, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and entire North India are the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses," said an official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The government has directed all States/UT to ensure that all health facilities in their jurisdiction must be prepared to tackle health-related illness and hospitals should have the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, I.V. fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment," said the official.

Meanwhile, doctors across the country are advising elderly, children and people with pre-existing conditions to stay indoors and keep themselves hydrated.

“We are seeing around 5-10 patients per day. These patients are mostly suffering from heat exhaustion presenting with nausea, vomiting, leathery. In case of heat stroke there are high grade fever and decrease in urine output. Additionally, we are seeing patients with gastroenteritis, which is associated with an infection which is common in summer due to growth of bacteria and viruses in stored food and water," said Dr Piyush Ranjan, Vice Chairman at Sir Ganga Ram hospital, adding that no heat-related deaths have been seen so far in the hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted intense heatwave situation across the country for the coming days.

Dr Manish Maheshwari, Consultant Internal Medicine at Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad said, “Western and Northern India are reeling under the rising temperature. We are witnessing the increase is 10-15 % in OPD cases related with mild and moderate symptoms due to dehydration such as dryness of mouth, cramps in leg, fatigue etc. Even if symptoms are not severe, we are managing them in our day care facilities, and within 4-5 hours, they are being discharged after being given IV hydration and symptomatic treatment and managing them. A very few patients with critically affected by heat and needed IPD treatment."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!