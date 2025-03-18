Industry
Hot summer forecast to boost consumer durables, beverage sales in India
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 18 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryA hot summer is expected to boost growth for consumer durables, soaps, and beverages, with the IMD predicting above-normal temperatures and increased heatwave days
New Delhi: From makers of beverages to body washes and air-conditioners to deodorants, businesses are positioning themselves for a surge in sales, after the weather office’s prediction of a blazing summer this year.
