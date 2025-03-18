“We have prepared our inventory levels in anticipation of a strong summer as the IMD has issued heatwaves alerts across the western and northern regions of the country. For us, Q4 and Q1 are historically strong quarters due to the run-up and start of summer season. Even last season, specifically Q1FY25, we faced exceptional sales for our cooling products such as fans and air-coolers. Based on the present on-ground situation, we have prepared stock levels, and channel partners have started channel filling with demand expected to pick-up by April," he added. Crompton has also raised the prices of fans, its largest portfolio, four to five times over the last 16-18 months.