Hotel Staff Shortages Threaten to Push Travel Costs Even Higher
Will Feuer , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Feb 2024, 04:15 PM IST
SummaryRoom rates look poised to rise as owners pass on escalating wage costs.
Hotel owners have been on an epic hiring spree. Yet even after clawing back hundreds of thousands of jobs during the past two years, the industry is still light on staff and often struggling to adapt.
