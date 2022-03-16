House panel berates ‘lack of professionalism’ in credit guarantee fund trust for small businesses

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In its 44th report on the functioning of the CGTMSE, the Public Accounts Committee under the Chairmanship of Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, a member of Lok Sabha, expressed displeasure to the fact that despite its nation-wide operations, the trust has only one office with 45 officers or staff and also that the Ministry of MSMEs has been drawing officers from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on deputation to head the trust.
The report was presented in the parliament on Wednesday.
"The committee is distressed to note that no professionalism has been developed in the area and the institution has not been strengthened even after a long period of 21 year and a lot of money being pushed into the lending institutions for providing easy credit to the MSME sector," said the report.
It has recommended that CGTMSE should engage dedicated personnel and do away with the policy of ad-hocism in drawing personnel on deputation or fixed term basis to the organisation.
"The committee also fails to understand the reasons for not enabling the trust to evolve and grow as a professional body as is the case with institutions in the financial sector. The committee strongly feel that at a time when the government is putting in a significant amount of money in the guarantee programme for ensuring effectiveness of the trust in a wider area, enabling proper monitoring and transparency, strengthening the human resources of the the organisaion is an absolute necessity."
It noted that as on March 31, 2020, four high ranking officers including the CEO wre drawn on deputation from SIDBI to CGMTSE.
The committee has suggested that as the government is undertaking several measures for promoting the sector and increasing the financial allocation, it would not only be appropriate but also a necessity to adequately strengthen CGTMSE to enable fulfilling the objectives set by the government.
"The human resource management of the trust should ensure inter-alia that there is no scope for vested interests to grow: and provide for fixing accountability in case of serious lapses," said the report.
The committee has asked the ministry to report on the action taken in terms of human resource management within a period of three months.
It further said that with a single office in the country, the trust is not in a position to reach out to 6.3 crore SMEs and expand the member lending institutions listed under the trust as its lending parners in order to maximise cover under the scheme.
"With a view to effectively meeting the mandated tasks, the committee recommends that the number offices of CGTMSE be appropriately increased."
Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) is a jointly set up by Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to catalyse flow of institutional credit to micro and small enterprises.
The credit guarantee scheme (CGS) for small and micro enterprises was launched to strengthen credit delivery system and to facilitate flow of credit to the MSE sector, create access to finance for unserved, under-served and underprivileged, making availability of finance from conventional lenders to new generation entrepreneurs.
According to the website of the trust, over the past 20 years, CGTMSE has been instrumental in providing guarantee cover to collateral and third party guarantee free credit facilities extended by eligible MLIs to MSEs.
During FY21, a total number of 8.36 lakh guarantees were been approved for an amount of ₹36,954 crore, according to CGTMSE. It has also been running a special scheme of MoHUA namely "PM SVANidhi" where a total of 14.38 lakh guarantees have been approved for an amount of Rs.1,435 crore.
Accordingly, total approval during the year was ₹38,389 crore. Further, cumulatively, as on March 31, 2021, a total of over 51.4 lakh accounts have been accorded guarantee approval for Rs.2.59 lakh crore, according to information on its website.
