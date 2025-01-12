India’s sky-high household debt faces a year of reckoning
Summary
- There has been a sharp rise in household debt in recent years. Not all of it is bad. But it can also have some grim implications for households and the economy.
The much-awaited boom of consumer spending has not materialized, with demand in both rural and urban areas remaining subdued. Consumer-staple companies have collectively reported less than 5% growth in volumes. Overall, consumer-goods companies are likely to report a weak third quarter. Underlying the weak consumer sentiment is a sharp rise in household debt in recent years.