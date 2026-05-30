The week in charts: Households’ health bills, emerging markets tracker, childcare gap

From India's direct household spending on healthcare declining while states show sharp disparities, to the country securing the second rank in Mint's emerging markets tracker despite global headwinds, income tax filings by low-income earners falling after successive exemption hikes, and thematic mutual fund inflows plunging 79% amid investor fatigue—here is a compilation of this week's news in numbers.
Health bills
India’s out-of-pocket healthcare spending in overall health expenditure has declined over the years, according to the health ministry’s National Health Accounts (NHA) Estimates report released this week. However, latest data for 2022-23, showed the burden varied sharply across states. Among select states covered, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala recorded highest out-of-pocket expenditure shares at 66% and 64%, respectively, while West Bengal reported the lowest at 17.6%. Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Karnataka were also among the states with household burdens below 30%. Lower shares do not necessarily indicate better healthcare outcomes, as differences may also reflect variations in public healthcare provisioning and dependence on private services.