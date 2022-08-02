Household spending rose for 61% families in July: Survey1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 04:46 PM IST
44% respondents reported improvement in living standards in the last few years, while 34% displayed concerns over inflation
NEW DELHI : Overall household spending increased for 61% of families in July, up two percentage points from the previous month, according to data from consumer intelligence firm Axis My India.