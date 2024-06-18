India may finally measure housing inflation accurately
Summary
- Housing accounts for 10% of the Consumer Price Index. And the method of using the HRA foregone as a proxy for rent in government-provided accommodation to calculate housing inflation is flawed.
NEW DELHI : Official statistics can sometimes seem at odds with ground realities. This is a debate usually confined to growth numbers, with the legitimacy of high growth often questioned on the basis of anecdotal evidence or an underlying data point.