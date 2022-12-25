Housing slump set to give Fed an inflation-fighting assist

Caught off guard by the strength and persistence of inflation, the Fed reversed course in 2022, raising rates seven times to between 4.25% and 4.5% this month. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped from around 4% in March to 7% this past fall. It recently eased back to 6.3%. The monthly mortgage payment on a home at the median U.S. price was up 43% in November from the start of the year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.