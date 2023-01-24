Housing’s big hurdle is affordability
Home prices and mortgage rates are coming down, but not enough
Buying a home has gotten a little more affordable in recent months. Which isn’t to say that homes are affordable at all.
That is the biggest challenge the housing market faces this year. While it is reasonable to expect there will be some improvement in the housing market in the months ahead, at current rates and prices there won’t be much of one.
The National Association of Realtors last Friday reported that a seasonally-adjusted 4.02 million previously-owned homes were sold in December, at an annual rate, down from 4.08 million existing-home sales in November. That was the lowest sales pace since November 2010—one of the worst months of the housing bust.
Sales are probably picking up a bit now. The existing home sales figures reflect closings, which typically come a month or two after homes go into contract. Mortgage rates peaked during that period and are now lower: On Thursday, Freddie Mac reported that the weekly average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.15%, which compares with a peak of 7.08% in early November. Prices are falling, too—with the caveat that the NAR doesn’t adjust for the mix of homes sold, Friday’s release showed the median price on an existing home was $366,900 in December versus a high of $413,800 in June.
So it is a bit easier to buy a home. An affordability index released earlier this month by the NAR, based on home prices, median family incomes and prevailing mortgage rates, rose to 95.5 in November from a multidecade low of 91.3 hit in October. (Lower values indicate lower affordability.) For comparison’s sake, over the 12 months before the Covid crisis struck, it averaged 162.
A back-of-the-envelope calculation—assuming family incomes continued to grow at their recent pace, that the median home price is unchanged from December and a mortgage rate of 6.15%—suggests the NAR index for January would register about 106. One way for it to get back to its prepandemic level 162 would be for the average mortgage rate to fall to about 2.6%. Another would be for prices to fall by about a third. Yet another would be for family incomes to increase by about 50%.
Now, homes probably don’t have to get quite as affordable as they were right before the pandemic for the housing market to mount a recovery—affordability measures were historically quite high then. Housing supply in the U.S. remains limited, and that provides some support for the market. Plus, there are a great many Americans who are now entering the prime age for home buying, with United Nations figures showing that as of 2021 the largest U.S. five-year U.S. population cohort was aged 30 to 34, and the second largest was aged 25 to 29.
But homes still need to get a lot more affordable for that incoming wave of would-be owners to start holding their noses and buying.