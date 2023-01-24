Housing’s big hurdle is affordability

Now, homes probably don’t have to get quite as affordable as they were right before the pandemic for the housing market to mount a recovery—affordability measures were historically quite high then. Housing supply in the U.S. remains limited, and that provides some support for the market. Plus, there are a great many Americans who are now entering the prime age for home buying, with United Nations figures showing that as of 2021 the largest U.S. five-year U.S. population cohort was aged 30 to 34, and the second largest was aged 25 to 29.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}