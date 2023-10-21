Housing’s other threat to the economy

The Commerce Department’s report on gross domestic product on Thursday will probably show that housing helped boost economic growth in the third quarter. That shouldn’t mask the fact that what is happening in the housing market is utterly and horribly bad and that the economy is worse off for it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This past Thursday, the National Association of Realtors said that 3.96 million previously owned, or existing, homes were sold in September at a seasonally adjusted, annual rate. That was down from 4.68 million a year earlier, and even lower than the levels plumbed right after the pandemic hit. It is a symptom of the rapid rise in mortgage rates which, in addition to making it much harder to afford a home, has made people who already own homes reluctant to sell, since that would entail their financing the purchase of their next home at much higher rates than they are paying now. The report showed that there were just 1.13 million homes on the market last month, which is the fewest for a September on record.

It gets worse: Existing home sales are counted only once they close, as opposed to when they go into contract. So, while the rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 7.2% in September, according to government-controlled mortgage giant Freddie Mac, September’s sales were probably largely financed when mortgage rates were still below 7%. With Freddie Mac reporting that mortgage rates averaged 7.63% in the week ended Wednesday, existing home sales seem destined to keep slumping. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When it comes to GDP, though, existing home sales don’t have much direct influence. The Commerce Department includes brokers’ commissions on sales in its calculation, but these are small in comparison with the money generated by the building and selling of new homes. And, somewhat perversely, high rates have helped support the sale of new homes since the extremely limited inventory of existing homes has driven some customers to buy new ones instead. As a result, the residential investment component of GDP looks as if it started growing again last quarter. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDP-tracking model estimates that the gains in residential investment added an inflation-adjusted 0.2 percentage points to annualized growth in the third quarter.

A naive assessment of this dynamic might conclude that, because housing added to GDP in the third quarter, it is effectively less sensitive to interest rate increases than in the past. The conclusion might be that mortgage rates need to go even higher to effectively constrain the economy. But the combination of existing homeowners effectively locked in their homes by high rates, scarce inventory and low affordability isn’t doing the economy any favors. Instead, it is damaging its prospects.

In many cases, homeowners who are reluctant to move because doing so would be very expensive might be forgoing opportunities. Someone might not accept that plum job in another state, for example, settling for a lower salary and diminished career prospects. And this isn’t just bad for them—it is bad for the economy: When people move to jobs where they can maximize their well-being and contributions to the economy, it ultimately enables GDP to grow more quickly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is also damaging that would-be first-time home buyers are priced out of the market. The National Association of Realtors’ affordability index, based on mortgage rates, family incomes and single-family existing home prices, showed housing affordability at its worst levels in August since 1985. With mortgage rates higher, homes are probably even less affordable now.

Lower rates would help the housing market, unlocking inventory and making homes a little more affordable, but they would hardly be a cure-all. Prices are a problem, too. They have outstripped inflation by a long shot, especially since the pandemic set in. If the price of a home bought for $115,000 in 1995, when mortgage rates were about as high as they are now, had risen in line with consumer prices, it would be valued at about $230,000 now. But it probably fetches something north of $400,000.

Home prices rarely decline by much nationally—the housing bust that helped precipitate the 2008 financial crisis was something of an exception—so affordability will likely continue to be a problem, resolved only if Americans’ incomes rise faster than housing values. If that does happen, it will probably be a yearslong process. Until then, housing will be a problem for the economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Write to Justin Lahart at Justin.Lahart@wsj.com

