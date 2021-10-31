How a billion jabs could impact the Indian economy

With over 75% of adults administered at least one dose and 30% fully vaccinated, people have begun venturing out, thereby driving up business for restaurants, shopping centres, marketplaces etc. There could be a dramatic shift back to offline shopping, resulting in a new normal—i.e. a mix between offline and online for retail. The synergy between entertainment, bonding in the family, and the satisfaction of being in touch with the outside world may result in discretionary spending. Families may end up buying more than what was planned.