How a college dropout changed what we know about the US economy
Justin Lahart , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Jun 2024, 11:06 AM IST
SummaryDavid Autor is helping shape the US response to the biggest economic issues from the China Shock to job hunting after the pandemic.
The man whose thinking helped change our understanding of the American labor market lives in perpetual motion. If he isn’t working, he’s disassembling a broken kitchen mixer, or teaching himself how to splice rope, or listening to podcasts at double speed while doing the workout routine he calls his “seven-minute twerkout."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less