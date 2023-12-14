How a plan to end poor countries’ debt crises created a new one
Gabriele Steinhauser , Chelsey Dulaney , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 14 Dec 2023, 12:00 PM IST
SummaryEconomists urged developing nations to borrow in their own currencies to erase the “original sin” of dollar debt. Now the blowback is beginning to mount.
A plan to prevent another developing-country debt crisis is now at the root of the latest financial troubles destabilizing economies from Ghana to Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
