How a plan to end poor countries’ debt crises created a new one

A plan to prevent another developing-country debt crisis is now at the root of the latest financial troubles destabilizing economies from Ghana to Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Scarred by the Latin American and Asian crises of the 1980s and 1990s, when dollar-denominated loans forced dozens of countries to default or restructure their debts, a wave of economists pushed a plan to remake low-income countries in the image of richer ones. Instead of borrowing in dollars and falling hostage to currency swings that could make debts unpayable, governments would issue bonds in their own currencies, like the U.S. or Japan do. If a crisis hit, they could inflate their way out of trouble or change payment terms without courts in New York or London going after their assets.

It hasn’t turned out as planned.

Rather than using them to phase down foreign-currency borrowing, cash-starved governments for the past decade and a half relied on local-currency bonds to plug budget shortfalls on salaries and other running expenses without building up sufficiently strong institutions to manage that debt. Local-currency debt is now the biggest drain on many developing countries’ balance sheets. Interest payments several times higher than what they are spending on dollar-denominated borrowings are eating into investments in health, education and other areas that could help strengthen their economies.

In Sri Lanka, where the government this fiscal year was set to spend nearly 40% of its revenue just paying interest on local-currency debt, it helped propel an economic crisis that led to the fall of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last year.

Ghana in 2022 spent a third of its revenue paying interest on its local debt, as interest rates on three-month local treasury bills ballooned to 36%. Interest payments on its domestic debt were three times what it paid on a similar stock of external debt, and more than it budgeted for education and healthcare combined.

In Pakistan, interest payments on local-currency debt are expected to eat up more than half the government’s revenue this year, seven times what it will spend on its dollar debt.

The high cost of local-currency borrowings is complicating discussions on how to provide debt relief for some of the world’s poorest countries. China, which has lent heavily to developing countries, has joined with holders of dollar bonds to pressure governments to restructure domestic borrowings when they default on foreign debts, causing steep losses for the local banks and pension funds that hold the bulk of these local-currency bonds.

The resulting strain has also created disagreement between the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, two agencies that have spent much of the past two decades encouraging poor countries to build up their domestic debt markets.

The shift toward local-currency borrowing can be traced back to the earlier debt crises that swept through Latin America and Asia. Three academics—Barry Eichengreen at the University of California, Berkeley; Ricardo Hausmann, a former Venezuelan minister and current Harvard professor; and Ugo Panizza, who is now a professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute—attributed the chaos to what they called the “original sin" of borrowing in dollars.

They said this exposed countries to changes in U.S. monetary policy and the whims of international currency markets.

The solution, the economists said, was to issue debt in their own currencies.

The IMF and the World Bank got on board, training finance officials on issuing local-currency bonds and helping governments and central banks buy software and computers.

Stephen Kaboyo helped to develop the domestic-debt market in Uganda in the 2000s and was a regular at those events. The response to their debut sales was overwhelming. “Then we started thinking, this is not just a local bond market," said Kaboyo, who is now the managing director of a Ugandan financial-services firm. “We need to attract international players."

Other developing countries also rolled out the red carpet for Western investors. Foreign investment in domestic bond markets was seen as a barometer of financial sophistication.

Western banks and investors were looking for yield amid the near-zero interest rates. When Ghana pitched its dollar debt during roadshows in the U.S. and Europe, hedge funds began asking when they could invest in its local-currency bonds.

“Everybody was searching for yield without paying much attention to the sustainability of the debt that was being built up," said Samuel Mensah, who, as an adviser to the Ghanaian government funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development, attended many of these roadshows.

Bonds in unstable currencies such as Ghanaian cedi, Egyptian pounds or Kenyan shillings could fetch interest rates of close to 20%, around double those on dollar-denominated bonds. The $23 billion in assets that European and U.S. investment funds had in local-currency government and corporate bonds in 2008 had swelled to about $160 billion five years later, according to data from Morningstar Direct.

By 2017, around 60% of Ghana’s medium-term domestic bonds were held by investors based outside the country, said Mensah. In Egypt, foreigners held nearly a third of local-currency debt, according to the IMF.

The IMF and World Bank’s system for spotting emerging risks remained focused on foreign-currency debt, however. Of the five indicators the two Washington-based institutions use to assess whether a low-income country’s debt is sustainable, none look at the cost of domestic borrowings.

Though the IMF and World Bank regularly flagged Ghana’s high domestic-debt levels in reports, there were no real consequences, such as withholding loans, said Mensah, who advised the finance ministry until 2017. “They would give you a slap on the wrist," he said. “They issued more warnings about international debt than they did about domestic debt, because of the currency risk associated with international borrowing."

Local officials—under pressure from governments to find funds at a time when development aid was in decline—struggled to manage the increasingly sophisticated financial instruments they were issuing. Mensah said that for two years the Ghanaian debt-management office didn’t have access to real-time data on its own bond prices and yields through a Bloomberg or other financial-data terminal.

Starting in 2019, a different group of economists issued warnings about the risks of local-currency debt.

In a series of papers, they showed how international investors, focused on take-home profits in hard currency, were quicker to dump local-currency debt than dollar bonds when the Federal Reserve increased interest rates or the dollar increased in value. For countries with both local and dollar-denominated debts, this could set off a vicious circle. As investors sell local-currency bonds, they inadvertently further depress the value of the local currency, which in turn drives up inflation and the cost of servicing both local-currency and dollar debt.

“You had this double whammy effect," said Hyun Song Shin, the head of research at the Bank for International Settlements, a consortium of central banks.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 proved the spark that lit the powder keg. Within weeks, the Fed began hiking interest rates, as soaring energy prices exacerbated inflation already stoked by pandemic-era stimulus policies.

By June 2022, international investors pulled roughly $50 billion out of emerging markets’ local-currency bond funds, according to fund-flow tracker EPFR. Egypt ran out of foreign currency to defend the Egyptian pound and was forced to devalue. The Ghanaian cedi has lost nearly half of its value against the dollar since early last year. Street protests began to spread and governments struggled to pay for public services.

Power producers in Ghana, who say the cash-strapped government owes them more than $1.5 billion, have threatened indefinite blackouts. Kenya in April missed salary payments for civil servants.

The turmoil made it harder to repay dollar debt, too. Sri Lanka defaulted in April 2022. Ghana followed in December.

Under pressure from China and other foreign bondholders, Ghana in February asked investors to swap outstanding cedi bonds for new ones of lesser value. Sri Lanka made a similar move in July.

This eased debt-servicing costs, but also meant that local banks have less capital to lend to companies and households. “Some would say you’re robbing Peter to pay Paul," said Theophilus Acheampong, an economist at the University of Aberdeen.

Few developing nations are pulling back from issuing domestic debt despite the growing cost. They have little choice. China has economic problems of its own and slashed lending to poorer countries. Higher interest rates for better-rated debt means the search for yield has fallen off.

Indermit Gill, the World Bank’s chief economist, said he is pushing for an overhaul of the IMF and World Bank’s debt-sustainability framework for low-income countries to give more weight to local-currency debts. “If we don’t provide that accurate information to the market, then we are abetting the problem," he said.

Allison Holland, the chief of the IMF’s debt-policy division, said that borrowing in their own currencies allows governments to smooth out the impact of fiscal shocks and that the current debt-assessment framework “has proved itself fit for purpose."

“The responsibility for incurring debt, and more importantly on how to use this financing, resides with the country authorities," she said.

Eichengreen, the Berkeley professor, said the strength of economies like Brazil and South Korea during the turbulence of the past year and a half—countries that were at the center of past crises—shows how domestic-debt markets have proved a resilient funding source. Those countries’ central banks also moved quickly to control inflation.

Hausmann didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Domestic borrowing has been less beneficial to smaller, more fragile economies, especially when governments struggled to keep a lid on spending, said Panizza, who worked closely with Eichengreen.

“The problem ended up being more complicated than we thought," he said. “If you’re going to issue domestic debt and pay a ridiculous interest rate, it is just going to bite back."

