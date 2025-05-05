How bad is China’s economy? The data needed to answer is vanishing
Rebecca Feng , Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 05 May 2025, 05:29 PM IST
SummaryBeijing has stopped publishing hundreds of statistics related to real estate, finance, unemployment and even soy sauce production, making it harder to know what’s going on in the country.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Not long ago, anyone could comb through a wide range of official data from China. Then it started to disappear.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less