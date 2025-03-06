Amid the soaring real estate prices in Mumbai, a person can afford approximately 1,065 sq ft of residential property in 2024 for ₹8.7 crore ($1 million), compared to 1,097 sq ft in the previous year, Hindustan Times quoted a Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2025.

According to the report, prime property prices in Delhi and Bengaluru have become more affordable over the past decade, with the same amount purchasing 11 percent more—2,238 sq ft in Delhi and 9 percent more—3,982 sq ft in Bengaluru.

Another report by Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) added that Monaco continues its reign as the world’s most expensive city, as people with ₹8.7 crore can buy 1204 sq ft of space, followed by Hong Kong (235 sq ft) and Singapore (344 sq ft) in 2024.

Knight Frank India mentioned with the US dollar strengthening, the relative affordability of these cities has improved in USD terms, enabling buyers to acquire more space compared to 2014.

“In contrast, prime property price growth in Delhi and Bengaluru stood at 13% and 14%, respectively, making them more affordable for global buyers," HT quoted Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, as saying.

Though prime international markets saw an average price surge of 3.6 percent in 2024, Indian cities continue establishing themselves as competitive players in the global luxury real estate landscape, he added.

In 2024, the Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100), which tracks luxury property price changes across 100 global cities, recorded a 3.6% annual increase.

Among these, 80 cities saw either positive or stable price growth. Seoul's 18.4 percent growth, Manila's 17.9 percent growth, and Dubai's 16.9 percent growth led to global price appreciation in prime real estate.

Here's where Indian cities rank luxury housing price rise globally: In terms of annual price growth in the luxury housing segment globally, Delhi ranks number 18, Mumbai takes the 21st spot, while Bengaluru is ranked 40th, according to Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2025.

"Delhi moved from 37th place in 2023 to 18th in 2024, while Bengaluru rose from 59th to 40th. Mumbai has dropped to 21st position, losing 13 spots from 2023," Knight Frank said.

The report added Seoul leads the rankings with an 18.4 percent YoY rise, while Manila, with 17.9 percent (the frontrunner in 2023), slipped to the second spot. Dubai (16.9 percent), Riyadh (16 percent), and Tokyo (12.1 percent) complete the top five.