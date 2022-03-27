How can Indian economy stave off stagflation?

The pandemic has adversely impacted economies world over and India has been no exception. The first two quarters of FY21 saw a contraction, while Q3FY21 and Q4FY21 saw growth levels of 0.74% and 2.53%, respectively. Quarter-on-quarter, India started showing signs of recovery and growth has been positive with Q3FY22 growing at 5.4%. Retail inflation has more or less been within the inflation targeting framework of RBI of 4% (+/- 2%). Economies such as the US and the UK have of late been facing inflationary pressures, but India is better positioned with retail inflation at 6.07% in February.