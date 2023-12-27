How can spending be up when people feel down?

According to the Misery Index, Americans shouldn’t be all that miserable. But they might only recently have started to catch on.
Invented by the economist Arthur Okun, the Misery Index is the simple summing of the unemployment rate and the inflation rate. It first rose to prominence in the 1976 presidential election, when Jimmy Carter highlighted its high level in his campaign to unseat President Gerald Ford. This came back to bite him: When President Carter was running for re-election against Ronald Reagan in 1980, the index was even higher.
The increase in unemployment caused by the Covid crisis sent the Misery Index to its highest levels in nearly four decades in April 2020. Unemployment fell, but then inflation picked up, so in the middle of last year it still looked lofty. Since then, with inflation cooling and unemployment low, the index has fallen sharply: In November, with Labor Department figures showing the unemployment rate at 3.7% and consumer prices up 3.1% from a year earlier, it was 6.8, versus 12.5 in June 2022.
Yet measures of consumer attitudes have only recently picked up and are still pretty down in the dumps. The University of Michigan, for example, reported on Dec. 22 that its index of consumer sentiment jumped to 69.7 in December from November’s 61.3. This was still a bit below its April 2020 level of 71.8. In February 2020, it was at 101.
This is curious. Historically, an inverted Misery Index—call it the Happiness Index—tends to rise and fall along with the sentiment index. But while over the past year the Happiness Index has risen a lot, the sentiment index hasn’t matched that improvement.
The divergence between the two helps explain what to some people has been a mystery: How can Americans still be upping their spending, including during this year’s holiday shopping season, when they are so pessimistic? An important part of the answer is that a strong job market, coupled with cooling inflation, is delivering inflation-adjusted, or real, wage gains that are providing people with income to keep spending.
Which isn’t to say that how people feel has no bearing on spending. In research conducted with Jeffrey Fuhrer and David Wilcox, Johns Hopkins economist Christopher Carroll found that the Michigan consumer sentiment index did have some predictive value on spending. But real labor income mattered much more.
So the bigger question isn’t why are Americans spending despite being in such an apparent funk, but why are sentiment measures low even when recent jobs and inflation figures suggest they shouldn’t be so miserable. Carroll says that increased political polarization is playing a role here. Republicans have been much less happy ever since President Biden was elected, so much so that Michigan sentiment figures for them are much lower now than they were when the pandemic buckled the economy in early 2020.
It could also be that, even though inflation has been cooling, Americans’ recent inflation experiences have left a more lasting mark. The Labor Department’s measure of consumer prices was 19% higher in November than it was before the pandemic hit. An analysis conducted by economists Ryan Cummings and Neale Mahoney suggests that the impact of inflation shocks on sentiment have a sort of half life, decaying over time.
The pandemic itself left a mark, too. Americans collectively went through one of the most wrenching periods the country has experienced in living memory. Expecting them to feel better just because the economy has been doing pretty well lately might be a bit much.
Political polarization is hardly going to get better in a presidential election year, but memories of both inflation and the pandemic could keep fading. People might soon be feeling even less miserable.
