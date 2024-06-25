Mint Primer: How China beat the US to No.1 in trade with India

How did the trade deficit widen?

Last fiscal, the deficit touched a record $85 billion having doubled in the past four years (see table). During the year, imports from China grew 3.3% to cross $100 billion even as India’s overall imports declined 5.6% at $675 billion. This undermined an 8.8% growth in exports to China during the year at $16.7 billion, which came off a low base courtesy a 28% decline in FY23. China now accounts for 10.6% of India’s global trade and 15% of its import bill. The high trade deficit has been a subject of friction between the two countries amid allegations of dumping of goods by China from different sectors in India.