How China emerged stronger than ever amid US tariffs—and what India can learn from it
Puneet Kumar Arora , Jaydeep Mukherjee 5 min read 02 Feb 2026, 06:06 am IST
Summary
China’s engineering state model drives export resilience through scale and agility, offering India lessons on infrastructure, finance, and imports.
Few questions are as revealing today as how the world’s two largest economies—the US and China—differ in their economic approaches.
