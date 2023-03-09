- A CEO’s guide to doing business amid anti-Chinese sentiment
American-football fans munching potato crisps at Super Bowl parties last month were treated to an unexpected television commercial. In it, a woman magically switched between chic but cheap outfits as she scrolled through a mobile shopping app called Temu. The accompanying jingle—“I feel so rich; I feel like a billionaire"—refers to the sensation of wealth brought about by the endless choice and rock-bottom prices for Temu’s clothes. Since its launch last September Temu has become the most-downloaded app for iPhones. That is quite a feat for a young brand based in Boston. It is all the more impressive because Temu hails from China.