How China Inc is tackling the TikTok problem

The success of these strategies is difficult to gauge. Export figures from China do not differentiate between Chinese brands and goods produced for Western companies. Many packages are sent via express courier and are not counted as exports. But it is clear that, in some niche areas at least, Chinese brands are taking significant market share in the West. Anker, an electronics company, has become one of America’s biggest purveyors of phone chargers and power banks. In 2021 about half its $1.8bn in global revenues came from North America; less than 4% came from China. Several Chinese makers of robot vacuum cleaners and other smart appliances are now cited as top global sellers alongside American and German companies. One such firm, Roborock, had foreign sales of $500m in 2021, accounting for 58% of its total revenues, up from 14% just two years earlier. Its main market is America. Several Chinese companies, such as EcoFlow, are poised to dominate the market for household power banks in America.