How China Made a Youth Unemployment Crisis Disappear
Josh Zumbrun ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 08 Dec 2023, 04:56 PM IST
SummaryWhen autocratic governments cancel unflattering statistics, the problem becomes the purview of anecdotes and guesswork.
Back in June, when China’s youth unemployment rate hit a record 21.3%, Western analysts saw it as a sign of a moribund recovery. China’s ministry of statistics responded by announcing it would no longer publish the statistic.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less