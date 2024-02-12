How China Miscalculated Its Way to a Baby Bust
Liyan Qi , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 12 Feb 2024, 11:07 AM IST
SummaryA missile scientist used mathematical models to push the nation’s one-child policy. Its legacy is proving hard to shake.
China’s baby bust is happening faster than many expected, raising fears of a demographic collapse. And coping with the fallout may now be complicated by miscalculations made more than 40 years ago.
