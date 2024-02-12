How China Miscalculated Its Way to a Baby Bust

Song has said he believed it had been a good call. China had successfully defused the bomb that could have led to a “population explosion," he wrote in a 2010 essay published by the University of Jinan, his alma mater. “Zero growth [in population] is the destiny of modern mankind and an urgent task for contemporary China," Song wrote. He estimated China’s population wouldn’t start shrinking until after 2035. He was off by more than a decade, with official data showing the drop starting in 2022.