How China’s communists fell in love with privatisation

Perhaps the main challenge is to create a true market for state treasures. Private buyers risk being accused of insider dealing and taking state assets on the cheap. At the same time, they fear ending up with a lemon—or an asset that appears nice to outsiders but has little value to those in the know. This might explain why many of the assets are simply being passed between state firms. Such transactions do not involve the private sector and therefore cannot be accused of creating losses for the state. Although documents for the sale of two of Laixi’s reservoirs note that the sale attracted “social capital", or private-sector money, the true buyer was another state firm in the same city. Perhaps the deal will help alleviate short-term liquidity problems for the city government. It will, though, hardly stop its debt build-up.