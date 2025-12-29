China’s consumer recovery remains uneven, but one segment is expanding fast enough to redraw spending patterns across retail, travel, food, and services: people who are staying single longer—and spending differently. As marriage ages rise and permanent singlehood increases, a “singles economy” is taking hold, creating unexpected winners across the consumer landscape.
How China’s singles are quietly reshaping consumer spending
SummaryAs marriage rates fall and households shrink in China, a structural shift in the consumer market is catering to individuals rather than households.
China’s consumer recovery remains uneven, but one segment is expanding fast enough to redraw spending patterns across retail, travel, food, and services: people who are staying single longer—and spending differently. As marriage ages rise and permanent singlehood increases, a “singles economy” is taking hold, creating unexpected winners across the consumer landscape.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More