How China will strike back at Trump
Summary
- Xi Jinping has set out his tariff red lines. What if America crosses them?
Who is Huohuade Lutenike? The Chinese rendering of Howard Lutnick, the billionaire nominee to lead America’s commerce department, is not well known in China. But he may end up shaping America’s trade policies. Since Donald Trump announced his pick, Chinese investors and policy-watchers have scrambled for information. More than anything they want to know if Mr Lutenike will slap Mr Trump’s proposed 60% tariffs on all Chinese imports. The urgency of such efforts has only increased since the president-elect fired an opening salvo on November 25th, announcing he would start with an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods on his first day in office—a figure with potential to grow.