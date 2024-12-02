How China will strike back at Trump

In the face of such hawkishness, Chinese officials have kept quiet. But the country’s formula for trade talks is starting to emerge. Xi Jinping, China’s leader, laid down “red lines" in a meeting with President Joe Biden on November 16th. The gist was that Communist Party rule and China’s claim on Taiwan should not become bargaining chips in negotiations. Then on December 1st tax rebates on aluminium and copper came to an end. Ones for batteries and photovoltaic products have fallen from 13% to 9%. This is a striking shift. Over the past year China has rejected claims it is exporting batteries and solar products at artificially low prices. Cuts to rebates are the first time officials seem to have taken action to lessen the force of such accusations, says Martin Lynge Rasmussen of Exante Data, a research firm. Analysts at Sinolink Securities, a broker, call them a “pre-emptive strike".