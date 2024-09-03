How Chinese goods dodge American tariffs

Trade through the exemption—mostly the regular import of small packages rather than any trickery—is now so large it distorts national data. Seven in ten de minimis parcels arrive from China. Shein and Temu, two large online retailers with Chinese supply chains, alone account for three in ten. Our calculations, based on China’s share of de minimis imports, suggest that America’s trade deficit in goods is 13% larger with China, and 5% larger with the world, than official numbers indicate. This may help explain a growing puzzle in Sino-American trade statistics. China says that it exports about $73bn more than America thinks it receives, and some economists believe the true gap may be more than $150bn. Figures from America’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a law-enforcement agency, suggest that at least $37bn of the gap comes from goods which fall under the $800 threshold.