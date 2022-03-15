How crude above $100 a barrel impacts India

Crude oil prices have shot up over $100 a barrel, and reached even $130 as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies and the West tries to choke Moscow with economic sanctions. The consequences for India will be dire. India is heavily dependent on oil imports for its domestic needs, and costlier oil will not only lift India’s import bill, but also have a trickledown effect on the prices paid by consumers of goods and services. And if the central government chooses to absorb the increased oil prices by reducing petroleum duties, it could also hurt tax revenues.