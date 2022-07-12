How crude oil windfalls will power sovereign wealth funds

The ongoing phase of high crude oil prices will provide more financial power to investment funds set up by countries to invest in assets for financial and strategic gains. And, increasingly, the focus is moving beyond listed stocks
The current phase of high prices of crude oil is likely to add financial ballast to countries that are big exporters of the commodity. A prime vehicle for expression of those windfalls are sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), which are essentially investment funds financed and managed by national governments. Oil-rich countries such as Norway, those in West Asia, and others such as China use SWFs to invest in businesses, both at home and abroad. Such investments are also increasingly being shaped by geopolitical considerations.
Six of the top 10 countries by SWFs are oil-rich economies. Right now, high crude prices are increasing their current account balance, helping them channel the surplus into SWFs, but the ongoing upheaval in financial assets worldwide is eroding value in their SWF portfolios. Two countries that draw their SWF strength from sources other than oil revenues are China and Singapore. China’s six SWFs accounted for about 31% of total SWF assets in 2021. A common underpinning of most major SWFs is a surplus in the current account. Kuwait’s current account balance was about 21% of GDP in 2021. By comparison, the current account deficit of India, which is taking small steps in the SWF space, is 1.1% of its GDP.
Oil riches
The experience of Norway’s SWF shows how oil revenues have been a catalyst for SWFs. Norway discovered one of the world’s largest offshore oil fields in 1969 and the country suddenly had a lot more oil to sell.
The Norway Government Pension Fund Global was set up in 1990, with the objective of shielding “the economy from ups and downs in oil revenue". In time, however, its oil reserves will thin, even run out.
For now, Norway is striking it rich. As of 2021, it was the world’s largest SWF, managing assets of about $1.3 trillion. Whenever oil prices are high, it leads to a windfall in its current account balance.
Between 2000 and 2015, for example, as oil prices trended up for most of the time, Norway’s current account balance exceeded 10% of GDP in all those years, and its SWF assets surged from about $60 billion to $840 billion.
Listed strategy
Such linkages hold for oil-rich economies in West Asia as well. The average price of Brent crude per barrel has increased from $42 in 2020 to $71 in 2021, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Its projection is $107 for 2022 and $97 for 2023, creating a windfall for oil-rich economies. Even when they channel some of this into SWFs, there are differences in how they invest it.
The Norwegian SWF has a more traditional mode of operation. Its intention is international portfolio diversification, with a focus on listed stocks. As of 31 December 2021, it held small stakes, rarely exceeding 5%, in 9,338 companies worldwide. By the fund’s calculation, it held 1.3% of the world’s listed companies. Its top four holdings were Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon. In India, it held shares in 375 companies worth $16.3 billion (about ₹1.2 trillion), led by fractional holdings in Reliance Industries, Infosys, and HDFC.
Alternative assets
Increasingly, SWFs are looking beyond listed stocks at unlisted businesses, real estate and infrastructure assets, and private equity funds. SWFs invested $624 billion in 2,064 deals between 2016 and 2021, according to Global SWF.
The Norwegian SWF apart, most leading SWFs now have a sizable presence of alternative assets in their portfolio. This is partly a quest for higher returns, and also strategic. India, despite not being endowed with financial surpluses, launched its first SWF, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), in 2015. Unlike most SWFs, the NIIF has a principally domestic asset orientation. The funds channelled by India, and what it raises from other investors, is invested in Indian infrastructure assets. Such considerations, beyond pure financial gains, are expected to continue in SWFs.