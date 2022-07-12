How crude oil windfalls will power sovereign wealth funds

Six of the top 10 countries by SWFs are oil-rich economies. Right now, high crude prices are increasing their current account balance, helping them channel the surplus into SWFs, but the ongoing upheaval in financial assets worldwide is eroding value in their SWF portfolios. Two countries that draw their SWF strength from sources other than oil revenues are China and Singapore. China’s six SWFs accounted for about 31% of total SWF assets in 2021. A common underpinning of most major SWFs is a surplus in the current account. Kuwait’s current account balance was about 21% of GDP in 2021. By comparison, the current account deficit of India, which is taking small steps in the SWF space, is 1.1% of its GDP.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}