How dark are the clouds lurking over India’s growth?

Some of the US recessions caused by Fed policy actions have lasted up to three or four quarters, with the average decline in GDP often staying well under 1%. But India’s growth in such instances has slowed by approximately 1.5-2.5% even in normal Fed-led recessions when there were no domestic macroeconomic stability concerns otherwise, the Nirmal Bang report suggests. For instance, in 1982 when the Fed resumed rate hikes, US GDP contracted for four quarters and India’s growth slackened to 3.5% in 1982-83 from 6% in 1981-82.