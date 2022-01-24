How delay in disinvestment is hurting PSUs

In the backdrop of numerous nudges from the Centre to distribute more, the share of dividends paid out by PSUs has increased from 36% of their net profit in 2009-10 to 77% in 2020-21. Much of this has gone to their principal shareholder: the central government. To put this number in perspective, the dividend-to-net profit ratio of Reliance Industries—a company that is in the midst of an ambitious expansion and, like PSUs, has a prominent owner group—was 12% in 2020-21. For TCS, the IT company of the Tata Group, this ratio was 33%.