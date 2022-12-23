How do MSMEs hold the key to defining India into becoming a $5 trillion economy?

Now that the world has emerged from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is interesting to note how efficiently the economy at large is recovering from the various setbacks it presented. This was recently evidenced by the data from the Finance Ministry’s monthly economic review report for November, which stated that India's real GDP in Q2 of FY22 grew by 8.4% year-on-year, demonstrating a recovery of more than 100% of the pre-pandemic output in the same quarter of FY20. That is to say, it has taken just a couple of quarters for the economy to make up for several years of slowdown.
Indian micro-small-and-medium enterprises (MSMEs) were disproportionately impacted by the fallout of the pandemic, given the smaller scale and limited liquidity of most of these businesses. Given the circumstances, it has been remarkable to witness the speedy recovery of the sector. Capacity utilization in many industries across the MSME sector nearing 70% and sales reaching 88% of the pre-pandemic levels is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of these businesses. Let’s explore the factors that have supported the recovery and growth of MSMEs and the way ahead for the sector.
Extending government support
In order to help MSMEs tide over the immediate setback they suffered in the wake of the pandemic, the government extended various relief measures to them, including the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme, and the infusion of additional funds, and revamping the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) program. These eased the liquidity crunch for small businesses temporarily, and this was followed up by the substantial allocation of $2.14 billion earmarked for MSMEs in Budget 2022.
Aside from providing capital support to the sector the government has also invested the allocated budget to roll out a series of schemes and portals dedicated to supporting the growth of MSMEs. The schemes include the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), which aims to provide financial assistance for self-employment ventures in order to generate long-term employment for unemployed youth and traditional craftsmen; and the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP), which seeks to incentivize the youth, particularly from less privileged sections to take up entrepreneurship. The government has also launched the MSME Innovative Scheme, which combines the previously separate Incubation, Design and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Schemes of the Ministry of MSME. It is aimed at helping businesses in the sector scale up through active guidance, facilitation and financial assistance.
Tech transforming the sector
The tech transformation that had been unfolding across the nation over the past several years was further accelerated by the pandemic. It compelled many small businesses to get online in order to keep doing business. Equipped with smartphones and internet connectivity, MSME entrepreneurs have become increasingly savvier and more willing to adopt digital tools for everything from business formalization to carrying out transactions.
Integrating the technological push by the government with the focus on MSMEs, a number of portals have also been launched to facilitate the formalization and digitization of these businesses. In 2020, the Udyam portal was launched for the registration of MSMEs. It was designed to streamline the formalization of small businesses, and the scheme has since seen a fair amount of success. This move also demonstrated the MSME entrepreneurs’ growing awareness and acceptance of digital channels to establish and maintain business processes. Other useful government portals for businesses in the sector include, My MSME, MSME Samadhan, MSME Sambandh and the CHAMPIONS Portal.
The introduction and uptake of these portals mark a very positive trend. This a sign of long-term change in the way MSMEs are perceived in terms of credit and formalization, particularly by the government.
Future growth drivers
As India continues to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy, one of the key drivers of growth for the MSME sector is the marked rise in volume of India’s exports. MSMEs already contribute to nearly 50% of the country’s exports, and in 2022, India’s exports have grown by 37% YoY. This sector, therefore, has an important role to play in driving the accelerated growth of MSMEs.
Another major factor contributing to the growth of MSMEs is domestic demand, driven largely by rapid urbanization. India is projected to have 50% of its population living in urban areas over the next two decades, and the growth that this requires will create many more opportunities for MSMEs.
Women entrepreneurs entering the arena in increasingly larger numbers, supported by government initiatives and private sector financing, is another huge growth driver for the MSME sector. This is a promising development that can transform not only the sector, but the socio-economic conditions of families and communities, as well as the country’s GDP. According to a report by Mckinsey & Company, India can add $700 billion of additional GDP by simply raising women’s participation in the labour force by ten percentage points by 2025.
Need for credit support
While the MSME sector is poised at the verge of unprecedented growth supported by various headwinds, there is still one major issue facing these businesses that remains largely unaddressed. This is the problem of the “missing middle" in terms of last-mile financial services catering to these businesses, particularly in terms of credit. The aversion of traditional institutions like banks to lend to these “high-risk" businesses has resulted in a vast credit gap in the sector, estimated at around $400 billion by the World Bank. For the sector to grow in accordance with its potential, this gap needs to be bridged. The solution lies in last-mile lenders like NBFCs, which are working to bring formal credit to this segment of customers, many of whom are new to credit.
With the support of NBFCs, as well as government initiatives and schemes, MSMEs can implement innovative tech solutions, embrace digitization and adopt more efficient production techniques to improve the quality and efficiency of their output.
Close to 90% of the small businesses in Tier II and Tier III cities have already adopted smart technology to accelerate their growth, and this trend is on the rise. Credit access for MSMEs has also seen an uptick, with disbursals standing at $128 billion in FY21, marking a 40% increase from around $92 billion in FY20, which is a very promising development. In the last financial year, NBFCs loans grew by more than 10%, almost double that of bank loans, which demonstrated the rapidly growing demand for easy access to formal credit for MSMEs.
Conclusion
Given the scale and vast potential of the sector, it is needless to say that MSMEs will play a pivotal role in making India a $5 trillion economy over the next 5 years. The sector is already considered a pillar of the country's economy due to its immense contribution to employment and income generation. The 63 million businesses that constitute the MSME sector in India currently account for close to 30% of the country’s GDP. As the country moves towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, it is crucial that the biggest hurdle for the growth of MSMEs, which is access to formal credit, is resolved. This would allow MSMEs to fulfill their true potential and give the Indian economy the boost it needs to maintain momentum.
Author: Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO, Kinara Capital
