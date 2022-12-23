How do MSMEs hold the key to defining India into becoming a $5 trillion economy?

Need for credit support

While the MSME sector is poised at the verge of unprecedented growth supported by various headwinds, there is still one major issue facing these businesses that remains largely unaddressed. This is the problem of the “missing middle" in terms of last-mile financial services catering to these businesses, particularly in terms of credit. The aversion of traditional institutions like banks to lend to these “high-risk" businesses has resulted in a vast credit gap in the sector, estimated at around $400 billion by the World Bank. For the sector to grow in accordance with its potential, this gap needs to be bridged. The solution lies in last-mile lenders like NBFCs, which are working to bring formal credit to this segment of customers, many of whom are new to credit.