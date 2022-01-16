How  do  SDRs  help maintain balance of payments?

SDRs, created by the IMF in 1969, are an international reserve asset and are meant to supplement countries’ reserves. Adding SDRs to the country’s international reserves makes it more financially resilient. Providing liquidity support to developing and low-income countries allows them to tide over the balance of payments (BOP) situations like the one India has been experiencing due to the pandemic and the one it faced earlier in 1991. SDRs being one of the components of foreign exchange reserves (FER) of a country, an increase in its holdings is reflected in the BOP.

