Mint Explainer: How do sovereign guarantees work and why does India use them?

Every year, the government of India backs the borrowings and financial obligations of public sector entities, banks, cooperatives, and strategic projects by extending sovereign guarantees. These high-stakes financial commitments are officially disclosed in each Union budget under the ‘statement on guarantees given by the government’, which is governed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Rules, 2004.
Every year, the government of India backs the borrowings and financial obligations of public sector entities, banks, cooperatives, and strategic projects by extending sovereign guarantees. These high-stakes financial commitments are officially disclosed in each Union budget under the ‘statement on guarantees given by the government’, which is governed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Rules, 2004.
According to the latest available data, the Centre's outstanding sovereign guarantees stood at ₹3,33,455 crore at the end of FY25.
According to the latest available data, the Centre's outstanding sovereign guarantees stood at ₹3,33,455 crore at the end of FY25.
What exactly are these guarantees, and why do they matter to the economy? Mint explains.
What are sovereign guarantees?
A sovereign guarantee is a commitment by the Indian government to repay the principal, interest or other financial obligations of a borrower if it fails to meet its repayment obligations. These guarantees are typically extended to central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), statutory corporations, financial institutions, cooperatives and other government-backed entities.
Why does the government issue sovereign guarantees?
The government uses sovereign guarantees as a policy tool to support financing for strategically important sectors and projects without making immediate budgetary outlays. They help mobilise resources for activities that contribute to economic development while preserving fiscal flexibility.
Such guarantees are commonly extended to support sectors such as agriculture, food security, power, telecommunications, infrastructure and other strategic areas.
During FY25, the Centre extended fresh guarantees worth ₹43,628 crore, equivalent to around 0.13% of GDP. The government has also indicated that guarantees issued or committed during FY26 remain well under the FRBM ceiling.
What are the different categories of sovereign guarantees?
The government's annual guarantee statement classifies sovereign guarantees into six broad categories:
- Those extended to the Reserve Bank of India, banks and financial institutions for loans, cash credit, agricultural operations and working capital
- Guarantees relating to the share capital, dividends, bonds and borrowings of statutory corporations and CPSUs
- Those arising from international agreements involving foreign governments, multilateral institutions, overseas lenders and suppliers
- Counter-guarantees
- Guarantees relating to the Railways
- A residual category covering all other guarantees
Among these, guarantees issued under international agreements (class 3) and those relating to statutory corporations and CPSEs (class 2) account for the largest share of the government's outstanding exposure.
What do the latest numbers for FY25 show?
The official statement shows that the maximum amount guaranteed during FY25 stood at ₹3,74,432 crore across 453 guarantees. Outstanding guarantees at the start of the year amounted to ₹3,30,804 crore, and fresh guarantees worth ₹43,628 crore were issued during the year. Guarantees amounting to ₹35,907 crore were deleted or ceased to remain outstanding.
The government discharged guarantees worth ₹5,070 crore that were invoked during the year. Consequently, the outstanding stock of sovereign guarantees stood at ₹3,33,455 crore across 408 guarantees at the end of March 2025. The statement also showed that guarantee commission receivable amounted to ₹1,467 crore, while ₹1,080 crore was actually realised.
What are the risks associated with sovereign guarantees?
Although sovereign guarantees do not immediately affect the fiscal deficit, they expose the government to potential future liabilities. If the beneficiary defaults, the government may have to honour the guarantee, resulting in actual expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India, the union government’s primary account.
Additional risks arise from exchange-rate fluctuations in the case of guarantees linked to foreign borrowings and from the possibility that multiple guarantees may be invoked simultaneously, straining the government's finances.
Why do sovereign guarantees matter to the economy?
Sovereign guarantees are an important fiscal policy instrument as they allow the government to support strategic sectors and large infrastructure projects without immediate budgetary expenditure. By lowering borrowing costs for eligible entities, they improve access to long-term finance and facilitate investments that contribute to economic growth.
They also strengthen the government's ability to respond to periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty. Recent policy initiatives, including sovereign support mechanisms to ensure continuity of critical operations during disruptions, illustrate how such guarantees can help safeguard national interests.
The latest statement for FY25 suggests that the government continues to use this instrument in a calibrated manner while maintaining transparency through detailed disclosures of its contingent liabilities under the FRBM framework.