How economists place India’s Q1 growth bets
Summary
- India’s economy likely grew 7.8% in the June-ended quarter, predicts a Mint poll ahead of the release of the data on Thursday. However, economists warn of downside risks to economic growth in the second half of the fiscal year, which could potentially slow down overall growth
Despite a worrying slowdown in exports, the Indian economy is likely to have grown at an impressive rate in the June-ended quarter, data for which will be released on Thursday. The growth rate is expected to come around 7.8%, according to the median of the estimates given by 22 economists in a Mint poll. While robust domestic demand and manufacturing and services activity are likely to have aided growth, a low-base effect could also be at play. The statistical effect of a dip in trade deficit and the deflation method used to compute GDP may also bump up the figures. Here’s how.