How economists place India’s Q1 growth bets

Despite a worrying slowdown in exports, the Indian economy is likely to have grown at an impressive rate in the June-ended quarter, data for which will be released on Thursday. The growth rate is expected to come around 7.8%, according to the median of the estimates given by 22 economists in a Mint poll. While robust domestic demand and manufacturing and services activity are likely to have aided growth, a low-base effect could also be at play. The statistical effect of a dip in trade deficit and the deflation method used to compute GDP may also bump up the figures. Here’s how.

1. Growth maths

The Indian economy was supported by increasing domestic demand and the government's capital expenditure during the June quarter, economists polled by Mint said. This was despite an adverse impact from the weakness in net exports. The projected growth rate is faster than the 6.1% year-on-year increase in GDP in the March-ended quarter, but it falls short of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) prediction of 8%.

Economists in the poll predicted GDP growth rates for the June quarter in a wide range of 6.7% to 8.5%. But only six of the 22 economists predicted a GDP growth of 8% or higher, while only one expected it to be less than 7%.

Economists attributed India's economic momentum during the previous quarter to a strong recovery in the services sector, with the industrial sector also expected to expand. However, agricultural growth is expected to slow, according to some economists who also gave sector-wise projections.

2. Services surge

The average pace of activity in the services sector during the June quarter reached a three-year high, a Mint analysis of the monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data showed. This was despite a slight dip in June. Given that services account for nearly 60% of overall economic output, such consistent growth suggests India will maintain its lead in economic growth over major peers in coming quarters. The PMI is based on a survey of business leaders by S&P Global tracking their perceptions of key indicators of business activity. A reading higher than 50 indicates month-on-month growth in business activity.

Economists at Barclays said services would play a critical role in driving domestic growth this fiscal year, as manufacturing was likely to face challenges due to global headwinds. In fact, the services and manufacturing PMIs have shown a significant divergence in growth already, with the gap between them widening over the past two quarters.

3. Trade effect

At a time when growth in the global economy is slowing, India is unlikely to remain fully insulated from its effect, particularly on the trade front. India’s goods exports declined 14% year-on-year during the June quarter. Imports, too, fell 13%. While the decline was mainly on account of a fall in global prices of crude oil and other commodities, a significant part also came from weakness in overall international trade.

On the services side, India continued to record a net surplus, with the gap between exports and imports rising year-on-year. As a result, the overall trade deficit (imports minus exports) was narrower from a year ago. Its statistical impact on GDP growth will be positive. In the March quarter, a smaller trade deficit, or net exports, had added 1.5 percentage points to the GDP growth rate. However, beyond the statistical effect, the decline in import and exports of non-oil products are growth risks.

4. Decoding deflators

In the past three years, back-to-back supply disruptions have sent wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation on a roller-coaster ride. It was negative in mid-2020, rose to a high of 16.6% in May 2022, and has retreated to negative territory again since April 2023. The large weight applied to WPI in the task of adjusting GDP growth for inflation (“deflation") will also lead to a high growth figure.

High WPI inflation, as was the case in the past two years, makes real GDP growth look weak. Negative WPI inflation, as is the case now, will have the opposite impact. Moreover, the deflator for the services sector is more aligned with WPI, meaning it has “more manufacturing than it should", noted Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, in Mint last week. “This is a problem when manufacturing inflation is falling because of softer commodity prices," she wrote. “It ends up deflating services inadequately, leading to exaggerated real growth."

5. Bright spot

Amid global uncertainty, India is widely expected to emerge as a bright spot. A report released by the International Monetary Fund said that the global growth in 2023 will be largely led by India and China. According to a consensus of GDP forecasts from international organizations, the RBI, and global rating agencies, India's economy will grow by 6-6.5% in the fiscal year 2023-24. However, that is a slowdown from a year ago. Economists caution that unpredictable monsoon patterns and weak external demand, along with lagged effects of monetary tightening, will put growth at risk in the latter half of the fiscal year, potentially dampening the overall economic expansion.

While the Mint poll shows the Indian economy likely demonstrated robust growth in the June quarter, an expansion of at least 5.7% in the rest of 2023-24 is required for the consensus projection of full-year GDP growth to be realized.

