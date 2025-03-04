How economists would enact Trump’s trade goals. Hint: not like this.
Liz Moyer ( with inputs from Barrons ) 4 min read 04 Mar 2025, 12:26 PM IST
SummaryNo. 47 likes the number 25. Economists say there’s nothing magical about it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
With tariffs poised to take effect on Tuesday on products from Canada and Mexico, plus threats of levies on imports from the European Union, one thing is clear: President Donald Trump likes the number 25.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less