How economists would enact Trump’s trade goals. Hint: not like this.

Trump has already raised tariffs on imports from China by another 10% on top of the up to 25% tariffs he imposed during his first term. He says he will impose another 10% levy on top of that. As for steel, Trump said in February he was reinstating full 25% tariffs and increasing the levy on aluminum to 25%. Those take effect next week. Later, Trump pledged reciprocal tariffs on any country that imposes levies on U.S. goods.