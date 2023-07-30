Economy
How expensive is a Vande Bharat ticket? A data check
Summary
- By travelling on a Vande Bharat train, you save 14% of your time on average compared to the next best train. But it comes at a high premium: Vande Bharat fares are higher by an average 52% than the best alternative, a Mint analysis shows.
India took a technological leap with indigenous semi-high-speed trains in February 2019. Known as Train 18 during production, the service was renamed Vande Bharat Express on launch.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×