How expensive is a Vande Bharat ticket? A data check

Premium play

Vande Bharat trains save 65 minutes on average as compared to the next best train on each route, a Mint analysis showed. The average time saved is about 14% (range of 1-36%), but it comes at a high premium: Vande Bharat fares are higher by an average 52% than the best alternative. On one route (Gandhinagar-Mumbai), you may need to pay 112% more and save just 22% of the travel time. But some routes are giving domestic airlines a run for their money for being swift enough at less cost.